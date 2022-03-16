Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 16.03.2022 щодо #російського_вторгнення / Operational information on 06.00, 16.03.2022 regarding the #russian_invasion (ENGLISH below)Відео | Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2fZQvBdfdfkРозпочалася двадцять перша доба героїчного протистояння Українського народу російському воєнному вторгненню.
Стан, положення та характер дій сил оборони суттєвих змін протягом останньої доби не зазнали. Збройним Силам України вдалось завдати нищівних ударів по угрупованнях військ окупантів на тимчасово зайнятих територіях України та, на окремих напрямках, перейти у контрнаступ.
За підсумками попередньої доби, за рахунок дій протиповітряної оборони Повітряних Сил Збройних Сил України, було знищено три літаки (два з них Су-34). Крім того - збито один вертоліт, три БПЛА оперативно-тактичного рівня та дві крилаті ракети. Додаткова інформація зараз уточнюється.
Авіація Повітряних Сил продовжувала завдавати ракетно-бомбових ударів по наземних цілях. Було здійснено дев’ять авіанальотів на колони техніки та скупчення військ окупантів.
Окупаційні війська продовжують нанесення ракетно-бомбових ударів по інфраструктурі та густонаселених районах українських міст.
Противник продовжує нести втрати на відступає на окремих напрямках. Основні зусилля окупантів зосереджуються на закріпленні та утриманні раніше зайнятих рубежів та районів оборони.
Запам'ятайте, наша сила - в правді! Разом переможемо! Слава Україні!
Генеральний штаб ЗСУ.
The twenty-first era of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to the russian military invasion began.The state, position and nature of the actions of the defense forces have not changed significantly during the last day. The Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to inflict devastating blows on groups of occupying troops in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and, in some areas, to counterattack.
According to the results of the previous day, due to the actions of the air defense of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, three planes (two of them - Su-34) were destroyed. In addition, one helicopter, three operational-tactical UAVs and two cruise missiles were shot down. Additional information is currently being clarified.
Air Force aircraft continued to launch missile and bomb strikes on ground targets. Nine air strikes were carried out on columns of equipment and clusters of occupying troops.
The occupying forces continue to launch missile and bomb strikes on the infrastructure and densely populated areas of Ukrainian cities.
The enemy continues to bear losses on retreats in certain areas. The main efforts of the occupiers are focused on consolidating and maintaining previously occupied borders and defense areas.
Remember, our strength is in the truth! Let's win together! Glory to Ukraine!
#stoprussia