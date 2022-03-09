ЗСУ завдали ударів по тиловій інфраструктурі військ РФ. Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 14.03.2022

Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 14.03.2022 щодо #російського_вторгнення / Operational information on 06.00, 14.03.2022 regarding the #russian_invasion (ENGLISH below)Відео https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u30QWR47m5UПочалася дев’ятнадцята доба героїчного протистояння Українського народу російському воєнному вторгненню.
Стан, положення та характер дій сил оборони без суттєвих змін. Збройними Силами України завдано нищівних ударів по тиловій інфраструктурі (польових базах і складах) з метою порушення системи логістичного забезпечення ворога на тимчасово зайнятих окупантами територіях України. За попередню добу угрупованням Повітряних Сил Збройних Сил України було уражено чотири літаки, три вертольоти та безпілотних літальних апарати (інформація щодо типу уточнюється).
Окупаційні війська значних успіхів у веденні наступальної операції на всіх напрямках висування не мали. Основні зусилля окупантів були зосереджені на закріпленні та утриманні на раніше зайнятих рубежах.
Знову фіксуються непоодинокі випадки використання ворогом цивільної інфраструктури, зокрема і релігійних об’єктів для обладнання вогневих позицій, розміщення озброєння та військової техніки.
Морально-психологічний стан противника залишається на низькому рівні, що призводить до відмов військовослужбовців ЗС рф виконувати накази командування. За наявною інформацією, на території рф в місті Бєлгород розміщено військовий табір Бєлгородської військової комендатури. У таборі утримуються російські військовослужбовці, які після лікування виписані зі шпиталів та чекають відправки у підрозділи. Також у зазначеному таборі перебувають військовослужбовці ЗС рф що відмовляються від участі у бойових діях, з ними проводяться заходи досудового дізнання.
Щодо готовності збройних сил Республіки Білорусь до ведення війни з Україні. За заявою одного з високопосадовців сил спеціальних операцій Республіки Білорусь, спецпризначенці збройних сил РБ брати участі у війні з Україною не будуть.
The nineteenth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to the russian military invasion has begun.
Status, position and nature of actions of the defense forces are without significant changes. The Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted devastating blows on the rear infrastructure (field bases and warehouses) in order to disrupt the system of logistical support of the enemy in the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by the occupiers. During the previous day, four planes, three helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles were hit by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (information on the type is being clarified).
The occupying forces did not have significant success in conducting an offensive operation in all directions. The main efforts of the occupiers were focused on consolidating and retaining the previously occupied borders.
Repeated cases of the enemy's use of civilian infrastructure, including religious sites to equip firing positions, deploy weapons and military equipment, have been reported.
The moral and psychological state of the enemy remains low, which leads to the refusal of servicemen of the rf Armed Forces to carry out the orders of the command. According to available information, a military camp of the Belhorod Military Commandant's Office is located in the city of Belhorod on the territory of the russian federation. The camp holds russian servicemen who have been discharged from hospitals after treatment and are waiting to be sent to units. Also in the specified camp there are servicemen of the Armed Forces of the russian federation who refuse to take part in hostilities, with them actions of pre-judicial inquiry are carried out.
Regarding the readiness of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus to wage war with Ukraine. According to one of the high-ranking officials of the special operations forces of the Republic of Belarus, special forces of the Armed Forces of Belarus will not take part in the war with Ukraine.
Зберігаємо спокій! Разом переможемо! Слава Україні!
Keep calm! Let's win together! Glory to Ukraine!
#stoprussia