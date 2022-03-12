Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 12.03.2022 щодо #російського_вторгнення /Operational information on 06.00, 12.03.2022 regarding the #russian_invasion (ENGLISH below)Відео / Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zVdLvMiv8zA
Розпочалась сімнадцята доба героїчного протистояння Українського народу російському воєнному вторгненню.
Сили оборони України дають гідну відсіч та стримують наступальну операцію збройних сил РФ на всіх напрямках.
Противник, в Поліському, Сіверському, Південнобузькому операційних районах, має великі втрати у живій силі та техніці, зупинений та намагається закріпитись на раніше захоплених рубежах.
На Донецькому напрямку під час спроб просунутися вперед окупанти отримали гідну відсіч від Українських Захисників та були зупинені на окремих напрямах, на решті - ворог суттєво зменшив темпи просування.
Від початку бойових дій тридцять одна батальйонно-тактична група противника, що діяла на території України, втратила боєздатність.
За результатами бойових дій більшість підрозділів збройних сил російської федерації, що мали безпосередній вогневий контакт з підрозділами Збройних Сил України деморалізовано, морально-психологічний стан особового складу продовжує знижуватися, фіксуються випадки здачі в полон окремими групами. Протягом останніх трьох діб спостерігається рух малих груп дезертирів противника у напрямку державного кордону.
Ворог відчуває велику проблему з комплектування резерву.
Збройні Сили України у злагодженій взаємодії з іншими складовими сектору безпеки і оборони держави та силами національного спротиву стримують масований наступ окупаційних військ.
Віримо в Збройні Сили України! Разом переможемо! Слава Україні!
The seventeenth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to the russian military invasion began.
Ukraine's defense forces are repelling and holding back the offensive of the russian armed forces in all directions.
The enemy, in the Polissya, Siversky, and Pivdennobuzhsky operational areas, has heavy losses in manpower and equipment, has been stopped and is trying to gain a foothold on the previously captured frontiers.
In the Donetsk direction, during the attempts to advance, the occupiers received a decent rebuff from the Ukrainian Defenders and were stopped in some directions, in the rest - the enemy significantly reduced the pace of advance.
Since the beginning of hostilities, thirty-one battalion-tactical groups of the enemy operating on the territory of Ukraine have lost their combat capability.
As a result of hostilities, most units of the Armed Forces of the russian federation that had direct fire contact with units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are demoralized, the moral and psychological condition of personnel continues to decline, there are cases of capture by individual groups. During the last three days, small groups of enemy deserters have been moving towards the state border.
The enemy is experiencing a big problem with manning the reserve.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine, in coordinated cooperation with other components of the security and defense sector of the state and the forces of national resistance, are restraining the massive offensive of the occupying forces.
We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Let's win together! Glory to Ukraine!