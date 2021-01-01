Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 13.03 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 13.03 were approximately:особового складу / personnel - понад/ more 12 000 осіб,
танків / tanks ? 374 од,
бойових броньованих машин / APV ? 1226 од,
артилерійських систем / artillery systems – 140 од,
РСЗВ / MLRS - 62 од,
засоби ППО / Anti-aircraft warfare systems - 34 од,
літаків / aircraft – 74 од,
гелікоптерів / helicopters – 86 од,
автомобільної техніки / vehicles - 600 од,
кораблі /катери / boats / cutters - 3 од,
цистерн з ПММ / fuel tanks - 60,
БПЛА оперативно-тактичного рівня / UAV operational-tactical level - 7.
Дані уточнюються. Підрахунок ускладнюється високою інтенсивністю бойових дій. / Data are being updated. The calculation is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities.
#stoprussia Бий окупанта! Разом переможемо!Strike the occupier! Let's win together!
Генеральний штаб ЗСУ / General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine